Sanford man arrested after Investigation of auto theft ring

Oct. 5—A two-month investigation into a motor vehicle theft ring resulted in the Tuesday arrest of a Sanford man, according to the Sanford Police Department.

William Jamal Haymon, 22, of the 100 block of North 13th Street, is charged with three counts of attempted larceny of a motor vehicle and one count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest and possession of a stolen firearm.

Haymon also is charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a police release said.

He was arrested at 1:15 p.m. and investigators executed a search warrant at his residence, police said. They recovered several firearms, the release said.

The motor theft ring wasn't just operating in Sanford, but in surrounding areas, the release said.

Haymon's bail was set at $210,000.