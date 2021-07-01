Sanford man arrested after nearly 11-mile pursuit

Jul. 1—A Sanford man was arrested late Tuesday after fleeing from Lee County deputies and leading them on a more than 11-mile chase that ended in Chatham County.

A deputy was in the area of South Plank and Center Church roads about 11 p.m. when he heard gunshots coming from a vehicle, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy attempted to stop the 2021 Nissan Sentra, but the driver kept going, headed north on South Plank Road. Other officers joined in the pursuit which ended at East Seagroves Road, across the Deep River, near Gulf, according to Capt. Jeff Johnson of the Sheriff's Office.

Once the Sentra stopped, the driver, identified as Justin Makario Jackson, 22, got out of the car and began running away, but was taken into custody, the Sheriff's Office release said.

Jackson, who lives on the 300 block of Saddlebrook Drive, is charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, failing to stop for a blue light and siren, careless and reckless driving, driving left of center, resisting officers and simple possession of marijuana.

Bail was set at $20,000.