Sanford man charged with human trafficking

Jun. 17—A Sanford man faces multiple human trafficking and involuntary servitude charges after his arrest Tuesday by Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Daniel Lee Linder, 25, of the 5200 block of NC 87 in Sanford, was charged with six counts of human trafficking/adult victim and six counts of involuntary servitude, according to LCSO Capt. Jeff Johnson.

Linder is currently in the Lee County Jail under a $2 million bond.

Johnson said the case is ongoing and that it stemmed from an earlier death investigation.

On March 14, a 21-year-old female died of what appears to be an overdose, according to Johnson.

"She was a victim of this," he said. "We're still waiting on the autopsy results."

All of the charges are related to the same victim and Johnson said the alleged victim was reported to be Linder's girlfriend at the time. Johnson did not say if more charges were pending, stating that it was "an ongoing case."