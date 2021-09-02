Sanford man charged in motorcycle pursuit

Sep. 2—Authorities in two counties have charged a Sanford man after he allegedly led officers on a roughly 16-mile pursuit in two counties on Tuesday.

Skylar Chase Donathan, 37, of the 2600 block of Watson Avenue, is charged with two counts of fleeing to elude arrest by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Carthage Police Department.

He also is charged with driving while impaired.

The chase began in Carthage, in Moore County, according to a Sheriff's Office release, but it was not known how it started.

Donathan, operating a silver BMW motorcycle, traveled out of Moore County on U.S. 15-501, entering Lee County about 10:50 a.m., the release said.

He continued north on the highway and turned right on Tramway Road.

Donathan lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the 400 block of West Main Street near the Woodland Avenue/Academy Street intersection.

Donathan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Central Carolina Hospital where he was treated and turned over to Lee County deputies, the release said.

Donathan was booked into the Lee County Jail at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday

Bail was set at $30,000.