Sanford man charged in NC 87 fatal wreck

Nov. 16—A Sanford man has been charged in a fatal traffic crash that happened Tuesday on N.C. 87 near Commerce Drive.

The wreck happened at 5:56 p.m. in the 4600 block of N.C. 87 at the Commerce Drive intersection, in front of the Circle K store, according to a report filed by Officer S.G. Caviness and Investigator M.M. Bullard.

Charles Shepherd, 31, of the 5300 block of Swann Station Road, "failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn," and collided with a 2009 Mazda, according to the report, killing the driver, according to the report.

The driver who was killed was identified as Donald Galloway, 63, of Bone Oak off Buffalo Nursery Road.

Shepherd is charged with five misdemeanors including death by vehicle, no operator's license, operating a vehicle without insurance and failing to yield when making a left turn.

Bail was set at $35,000.