Sanford man faces federal charges as result of Jan. 6 riot

Jun. 1—A Sanford man who is believed to have taken part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C., now faces federal charges, according to court documents.

Joshua Hall is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or ground without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted building or ground and violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The information is included in an affidavit filed May 18 by Pete G. Mines, a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The charges are in relation to the insurrection that occurred when protesters surrounded the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election results taking place in Congress.

The rioters made their way through barriers manned by Capitol Police, stormed the building and made their way inside. Some protesters broke out windows to get inside as Vice President Mike Pence was presiding over the certification proceedings in the U.S. Senate, documents said.

The protesters made their way into Congressional chambers and offices. Security personnel managed to get Pence and other government leaders to a safe place.

In the affidavit, Mines said agents learned that a device was associated with a phone number that was traced and led investigators to Hall.

An FBI agent called the number and left a message. Hall returned the call, according to the affidavit, and "admitted he had been inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, but denied taking part in any violence, theft, damage to property or disorderly conduct."

Investigators later linked Hall's phone with internet searches for " 'hotels DC Jan. 6th', 'DC January 6th' and 'DC January 6th armed,' " according to the affidavit.

FBI agents also found that two days before the riot, there was an internet search for " 'collapsible baton,' 'Where can I buy a taser gun,' " and other inquiries along the same lines.

Hall was seen on at least five videos and photos taken inside the Capitol showing him at various locations. Investigators also found an email allegedly sent by Hall to another protester identified as Jon Schaffer, "front man of the heavy metal band 'Iced Earth,' in which he wrote "It was an honor to be side by side," the document says.