Sanford man found dead in burning home

Dec. 29—LILLINGTON — Harnett County firefighters discovered the body of a Sanford man after responding to a fire at his home.

The fire was reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday on Andrea Court in the western portion of the county between Buffalo Lake Road and N.C. 27, according to a Harnett County Sheriff's Office release issued Wednesday morning.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Kyle Rankin, the release said.

The cause of the fire was not given nor was Rankin's cause of death.

"This is an active investigation," the release said. "However, investigators do not believe there is foul play involved at this time and appears to be accidental."