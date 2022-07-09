UPDATE: Sanford man reported missing while walking dog found safe, police say

A man reported missing by Sanford police has been found safe.

7:40 p.m. update:

Sanford police said Daniel Gonzalez has been found safe.

Original report:

Sanford police are looking for a missing and endangered man Saturday evening.

Officers said Daniel Gonzalez, 65, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home in Celery Key Estates to walk his pet chihuahua.

Police said Gonzalez has Alzheimer’s disease, and did not return home.

Due to his condition, he is considered endangered because he does not know his surroundings, police said.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s location is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

