Sanford man sentenced to 170 years in prison for sexually abusing foster children in his care

Law enforcement started investigating Justin Johnson in January, after an acquaintance of Johnson went to the authorities for possible sex crimes committed by Johnson, according to authorities.

According to the report, Johnson told his acquaintance that he had video of him touching children.

Investigators found cameras in every room of Johnson’s house.

“Just the amount of videos that had been recorded, it seems as if it was on a constant basis for however long that he’s actually been doing it,” David Thomas, a Sanford police investigator, said.

Police removed five children from the home in February. They said Johnson had fostered at least 20 children since 2019.

In July, WFTV 9 investigative reporter Karla Ray reported she had been pushing the Florida Department of Children and Families for answers since February about Justin Johnson Sr.’s history as a foster parent, after he was arrested and accused of creating child pornography featuring the children in his care.

