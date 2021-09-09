Sanford man shot in leg; 2 arrested after pursuit into Harnett County

Sep. 9—Two men have been arrested after a Tuesday shooting of a Sanford man and a pursuit into Harnett County, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The shooting, reported about 4:45 p.m., occurred outside a home in the 400 block of North Horner Boulevard, a police release said.

Upon arriving, officers found Wilson Devonte Brown, 25, who lives at the residence, with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

Brown was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot, police said.

He was flown to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where he was treated and released.

Shortly after the shooting was reported, Sanford police officers located the two men who were in a vehicle.

"The suspects failed to stop for Sanford police officers' blue lights and sirens, and a brief pursuit ensued," the release said.

The men traveled into Harnett County where they stopped their vehicle on McArthur Road, near Rosser Pittman Road. The site is near the U.S. 421 and Seminole Road intersection.

A passenger, Esdras Hernandez Cruz, 20, of the 200 block of Raymack Road in Lillington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

His bail was set at $100,000.

Malcolm Dashon McDonald, 20, of the 300 block of Bracken Street, Sanford, who was driving the vehicle, is charged with fleeing to elude law enforcement, failing to heed a blue light and siren and accessory after the fact to the shooting, the release said.

His bail was set at $40,000.