Sanford man stabbed, had bicycle stolen in early morning fight

Sep. 28—Sanford police say a man was stabbed during a fight with two men who stole his bicycle and fired a gun multiple times.

The incident began around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing in downtown Sanford when two men approached a 38-year-old William Southworth and stole his bicycle, police said.

Witnesses told officers the men then got into a fight when one man stabbed Southworth while the other man fired three to four gunshots, according to police.

Major Matthew Gagne said the two suspects were gone when police arrived at the scene, and officers are still investigating who they are. The victim did not know them, he said.

Southworth, who lives in Sanford, was taken to Maine Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday morning.

Gagne said there is no direct threat to the public.