Sanford man wanted after argument leads to deadly shooting, police say

Police in Sanford are looking for a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting.

Investigators said Marquis Goodwine Jr. got into an argument with Lovell Brown on Sunday morning.

Police said the shooting later happened on 25th Street near French Avenue.

Watch: ‘So sickening’: Derek Diaz’s family describes watching video of his downtown Orlando shooting death

Officers said Brown was walking to a nearby gas station when he encountered Goodwine and another group.

Goodwine is accused of shooting Brown several times before taking off.

Watch: Police: 3 men dead, 1 in custody after Daytona Beach shooting

Brown later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked the call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.