Sanford man wanted for murder of father found dead

Dec. 15—The body of a Sanford man who was wanted in the death of father last month was found Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph Martin Kelly died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sheriff Brian Estes said.

Searchers discovered Kelly's body sometime after 10 a.m. in a heavily wooded area off Buckhorn Road.

"It was close to the area of one of the searches," Estes said. "We used helicopters and stuff, but it was hard to see."

Randy Martin Kelly, 65, of the 4700 block of Buckhorn Road, was found unresponsive in his home Nov. 29 after the Sheriff's Office received a call asking for a welfare check.

Randy Kelly was found dead inside the residence and had multiple gunshot wounds, the Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph Kelly initially was deemed a person of interest in the case but could not be located. The Sheriff's Office then launched a search for Kelly that lasted several days.

On Dec. 8, an arrest warrant for murder was issued for Kelly.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by multiple law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and specialized search teams from Lee, Harnett, Orange, Brunswick, Chocowinity and Randolph counties and state agencies including the Department of Public Safety and the Highway Patrol.