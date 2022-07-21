Sanford officer placed on leave after domestic violence arrest, police say

A Sanford police officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

WATCH: 4-year-old girl found dead, man and juvenile in critical condition at Longwood home, police say

Officials said Sanford Officer William Hamlin was arrested in Casselberry, in relation to an investigation of alleged domestic violence.

Police said Hamlin was immediately placed on leave pending the outcome of both a criminal and administrative investigation.

WATCH: Teen injured in shooting after family member mishandles gun, Orange County deputies say

“We will investigate every aspect of the incident and allegation,” said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith. “We ask for patience as we work through this process as we make every effort to be thorough and transparent with the outcome.”

READ: 3 people found dead after blood seen coming from a Florida condominium, police say

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.