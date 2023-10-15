Sanford parents arrested after toddler's body found floating in pond behind home, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Two parents were arrested after their 3-year-old son died after being pulled from a pond Saturday afternoon, Sanford police said.

Around 3:14 p.m., Sanford police said they responded to a report of a missing 3-year-old who was diagnosed with Autism at the Crosby at Towne Center apartments. The child's father told police his son went missing from the home and was last seen 30 minutes prior, police said.

The boy's mother told police at 12:40 p.m. she was in the bathroom in their apartment while their son was in the living room. She said she heard the sound of a door open and close and asked her teen daughter to check the front door, arrest records show. The teen didn't realize the child had left the home.

Soon after, the child's parents began searching for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

READ : Florida woman sentenced for murder after fleeing the state with dead woman's body in her car: Officials

Mugshot: Barbara Luiz Credit: Seminole County Sheriffs Office

FOX 35 has reached out to law enforcement for a mugshot of the father.

The parents told police their son had gone missing at least three times before and on two occasions – was found by a neighbor and brought to their apartment complex's front office.

Police said the family's home had a strong odor of ‘freshly smoked marijuana’ and was ‘in a state of disarray.’

Around 3:33 p.m., officers said they saw an ‘unknown object’ floating in a nearby pond directly behind the parents' apartment that they soon realized was the child.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased at 4:12 p.m.

Both parents, Barbara Luiz and Lester Ortiz, were arrested for aggravated manslaughter of a child.