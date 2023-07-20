Sanford PD calls top 2,000 in June

Jul. 20—The Sanford Police Department responded to 2,371 calls for service in June, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Officers responded to a variety of incidents ranging from the discharge of a firearm in the city limits to the theft of 102 pairs of glasses reported by the Eye Care Center on Carthage Street, according to incident reports.

Another service call was the theft of shoes valued at more than $8,000 reported at Rack Room shoes.

Other theft-related calls included the larceny of beer from several convenience stores with Bud Light and Modelo apparently being the beverages of choice, incident reports showed.

Police investigated 132 traffic accidents in June. A large number of the wrecks occurred in parking lots, reports showed.

Officers made 38 felony arrests on charges ranging from possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, larceny, and the possession of controlled substances including marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl.

One arrest resulted in a person being charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction, reports showed.

Officers arrested 93 people on misdemeanor charges including assault, larceny, breaking and entering, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, possessing drug paraphernalia or a half-ounce or less of marijuana.