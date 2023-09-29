Sanford police arrest 2 suspects for allegedly stabbing, robbing homeless man

SANFORD, Maine — Police have arrested and charged two men with robbing and stabbing a homeless man at the corner of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing early on Thursday morning.

Derrick Roberts-Poulin and Jordan Roberge, both 21 and from Sanford, were arrested a little more than an hour after the alleged assault took place, Maj. Matthew Gagne said in a press release Friday morning.

Both men are charged with robbery and elevated aggravated assault.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 a.m. The victim, William Southworth, 35, was stabbed repeatedly and a gun was fired a few times, according to Gagne. The suspects allegedly also took Southworth's bicycle.

Which suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and which one allegedly fired the gun are part of the investigation, which is ongoing, Gagne said.

Southworth was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland and is listed in stable condition.

Sanford police investigators spent Thursday “piecing the case together” and drafting search warrants, according to Gagne.

Working with the department’s Patrol Division and with the York County Special Response Team, police executed the search warrant at 907 Main St. in downtown Sanford, Gagne said. Evidence was collected. Roberts-Poulin and Roberge both were interviewed and arrested at the police station.

Gagne said Southworth is among the unhoused population in Sanford.

“This case also highlights the vulnerability of the unhoused population that resides in Sanford,” Gagne said. “A vulnerable person was ultimately a victim.”

During a City Council meeting earlier this month, City Manager Steven Buck reported that there are at least 106 known unhoused individuals in the community. A newly formed task force in the city continues to work on how best to address and assist the local unhoused population.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Police arrest 2 suspects after stabbing near Sanford ME mill yard