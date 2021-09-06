Sanford police arrest two teens accused of multiple neighborhood shootings

Sanford police arrested two male teenagers Monday in connection with multiple shootings over the Labor Day weekend, but the department did not say whether anyone was wounded in those incidents.

Officers arrived Sunday night around 11 p.m. to the area of Terry Lane for a reported shooting then another shooting was reported shortly after a few blocks away on Scott Drive, said agency spokesperson Bianca Gillett.

Witnesses told police that a black SUV was seen leaving the area at the time of the Scott Drive shooting, Gillett said.

A Sanford police officer spotted a vehicle matching that description, which was reported stolen earlier Sunday, according to Gillett.

The officer tried to do a traffic stop, but the driver fled, before crashing into another vehicle about 2.5 miles from the scene of the Terry Lane shooting, Gillett said.

Witnesses told police that four males ran from the vehicle after the crash.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, who police saw throwing a .22-caliber Taurus handgun into a yard as he fled, according to Gillett.

The Orlando Sentinel generally does not identify juveniles involved in criminal cases unless they are charged as adults.

Investigators said the Scott Drive shooting appears to be connected with two previous shootings that occurred this weekend, but Gillett did not release details of those incidents or a possible motive.

Both teenagers are charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence, and trespassing.

Gillett said additional charges related to the shootings are expected and police are searching for the other two suspects.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com