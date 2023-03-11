Missing autistic teen found 'safe and sound,' police say

According to Sanford police, Closel was located “safe and sound.”

Original Story:

Sanford police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing autistic teenager.

Police said Jeremiah Closel was last seen leaving his home on Pine Ridge Circle around 1:30 p.m.

Closel, 17, is diagnosed as autistic.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and flip-flops.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Sanford police or dial 911.

