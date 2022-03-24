Sanford police investigate alleged sexual assault of boy on public trail system

Mar. 24—Sanford police are investigating a report that a 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted on a public trail system Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged gross sexual assault was reported to the department's middle school resource officer on Wednesday, according to police.

The victim told the school resource officer that he was on a trail that runs from the YMCA skate park to Spartan Drive when he encountered individuals on the path who assaulted him, police said.

Police did not say if suspects have been identified or if anyone has been charged in connection with the incident. The detective handling the investigation was not immediately available Thursday morning.

Police will have an increased presence in the area. They are are encouraging people who use the trail system to be aware of their surroundings, walk in groups and report any suspicious behavior to the police department by calling 324-3644, ext. 1.

This story will be updated.