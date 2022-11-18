Sanford police investigate overnight shooting at the Wyndham Crest Apartments

Sanford police spent Friday morning investigating a shooting at the Wyndham Crest Apartments.

Officials say two people were shot and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Our cameras captured Sanford investigators collecting evidence and photographing bullet holes in a tan Ford sedan.

Sanford police say they are still investigating what led to the shooting.

