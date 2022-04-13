Teen among 2 shot, killed at Sanford apartment complex

A 16-year-old boy is among two people who were shot and killed at a Sanford apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Sanford police said the 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, and another male, who has not been identified, were found with multiple gunshot wounds at Overlook at Monroe Apartments around 3:30 p.m.

Officers said both victims died at the hospital.

Police said a person of interest is in custody and being questioned by investigators. Officers said they are still looking for several additional persons of interest who may have been involved in the shooting.

So far, officers said no link has been made between the apartment complex and anyone involved in the shooting. They said the initial investigation indicated that the shooting may have been drug related.

“No one would be burying their kids,” Police Chief Cecil Smith said.

