Sanford police look for more potential victims of accused sex offender

Police in Sanford are looking to find more potential victims of an accused sex offender.

In November, detectives started investigating Jeremiah Johnson for allegations of sexual misconduct towards a minor.

He was arrested on Dec. 8.

Police say during the investigation they learned more people may have been victimized.

Anyone with information can call Crimeline anonymously.

