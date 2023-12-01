Sanford police: Man with knife was shot after confrontation

SANFORD — Police said they are investigating after a man with a knife was shot Friday night after a confrontation with a food truck owner.

Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Lebanon Street after receiving a report of a man who had been shot at 3:52 p.m. Witnesses told police the man shot was walking in and out of the roadway, yelling at vehicles and carrying a knife.

“This male approached a food truck that was parked in the parking lot of T-Mobile,” police stated in a press release. “There was a confrontation with the owner of the truck and the male with the knife. The male with the knife was shot.”

The identities of the people involved were not immediately released.

The male was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he's listed in serious condition.

Police said the man who fired the gun is cooperating with detectives as they gather evidence and conduct interviews.

The investigation, police said, is ongoing, and there is no current risk to the public.

