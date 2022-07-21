Sanford police officer assaulted ex-girlfriend with jiu-jitsu move, cops say

A Sanford police officer was arrested on a domestic battery charge after he sprained his ex-girlfriend’s ankle while doing a jiu-jitsu move and yanked out her belly button ring, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Officer William Hamlin, 25, was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, said Sanford police spokesperson Bianca Gillett.

The arrest affidavit said Hamlin and the woman were dating for about four years and engaged in the past year while living together, but broke up on Sunday. On Wednesday, an altercation turned physical and he put her right leg in a jiu-jitsu position, causing her to sprain her ankle and tear a tendon, the affidavit said. He also caused bruising and bleeding when he tore her belly button ring, according to the affidavit.

The victim went to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Casselberry police submitted a risk protection order regarding Hamlin’s weapons, the affidavit stated.

Hamlin was taken to the Seminole County Jail where he has since bonded out.

“We will investigate every aspect of the incident and allegation,” said Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith. “We ask for patience as we work through this process as we make every effort to be thorough and transparent with the outcome.”

