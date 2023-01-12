Sanford police release video of 6 murder suspects wanted after 18-year-old killed

Sanford police are looking to identify six people who are considered murder suspects.

Officers released a video showing the people wanted in connection to a murder in November.

Investigators said someone shot and killed 18-year-old Isaiah Diaz while he was sitting in a car at an apartment complex.

Police said the same group tried to shoot him a week earlier.

Anyone who has information about the shooting of the suspects is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

