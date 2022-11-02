Sanford police search for teen accused of shooting man at apartment complex

Sanford police said they’re looking for a 17-year-old who’s on the run after shooting a man.

Officers said Roderick Hillman ran off after a shooting back in September.

They said it happened at the Seminole Gardens apartments.

Police said the shooting victim is now recovering.

Investigators said Hillman is also wanted for several armed robberies and home invasions in Georgia.

Police said if you know where he is, call 911.

