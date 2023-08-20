Sanford police searching for homicide suspect

The Sanford Police department is searching for Marquez Henderson in connection with a homicide, a media release said.

Sandford police officers received a call about a shooting that happened at Georgia Arms Apartments in Sanford on Saturday, the media release said. Officers found a man lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the chest when they arrived to the scene.

The man, identified as Jarkevis Canada, was transported to a local area hospital where he died as a result of his injury, the media release said.

Based on the investigation and interviews with witnesses, it was determined that Canada and Henderson are cousins and had recently had a disagreement about a woman, the media release said. Witnesses said that Henderson was seen across the parking lot, when he raised a firearm and shot at Canada. Henderson then fled the area on foot.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Henderson for first degree homicide, the media release said.

“There is no other word to describe this other than senseless. This family has been ripped apart tonight. Guns and violence are not the way to solve arguments. That one shot, is fatal and permanent,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said.

Sanford Police is asking anyone with information regarding to the crime or the location of Marquez Henderson to contact the police department or Crimeline at (800) 423-8477 or visit www.crimeline.org.