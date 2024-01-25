Sanford sewage spill into Lake Monroe swells to 13 million gallons

Sanford’s spill of partially-treated sewage into Lake Monroe has now topped 13 million gallons — almost triple what was previously disclosed — and officials are apologizing for the malfunction at a city wastewater treatment plant that caused it.

To fix the problem, the city is spending $4.7 million repairing and upgrading with new filters the facility off East Seminole Boulevard, roughly a hundred yards from the southern shore of the large lake, officials said Thursday.

“The overflow is unacceptable,” said a post on Sanford’s Facebook page Wednesday. “The city commission and staff recognize the severity of the situation, and the impact it has on our environment.”

The amount of material spilled would fill about 26 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Gabbie Milch, of the St. Johns Riverkeeper, a non-profit organization that advocates for protection of the river, called the sewage overflow a “significant spill” that could have short-term and long-term effects on Lake Monroe.

The lake is a bloated part of the St. Johns River, a slow-moving waterway that runs north from Indian River County to the Atlantic Ocean in Duval County.

As the sewage flows into Mills Creek and then Lake Monroe, nitrate and phosphate levels will spike, along with harmful bacteria, Milch said. Those ingredients, along with above average temperatures forecasted for this week, will create “food for algae to grow.”

“It can be a human health hazard, especially for people who are kayaking, swimming or coming in contact with the water,” she said about the bacteria and algae. “And a lot of people do eat the fish, so that’s a concern obviously.”

Sanford crews on Saturday posted signs on the RiverWalk pedestrian trail that runs along the southern shoreline of Lake Monroe warning the public to stay out of the water and not to fish because of potentially high bacteria levels.

The signs will remain until the Florida Department of Environmental Protection gives Sanford the OK to remove them, said Richard Casella, a manager for Sanford’s water and wastewater plants.

The incident started early Saturday morning when plant workers discovered that partially-treated sewage was flowing out of the facility. Within 24 hours more than 5 million gallons ]had spilled into nearby Mills Creek and Lake Monroe.

By the time the overflow was plugged early Wednesday morning, an additional 8 million gallons of wastewater had poured into the lake, Casella said.

The mishap was caused after high amounts of wastewater coming into the plant overloaded the filters that remove solid matters, according to a city report sent to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

To make matters worse, cold outdoor temperatures that swept across the region last week reduced the efficiency of bacteria used at the plant to break down waste.

“This caused the sand filters, the last step in the treatment process, to clog,” Casella said.

In the past few days, officials have collected water samples along Mills Creek — including where it connects with Lake Monroe, just east of North Mangoustine Avenue. Testing of those samples should be completed by next week, officials said.

To prevent a similar overflow in the future, “the city is in the process of replacing the sand filters with a new filter system,” Casella said. “The new filtration system will provide greater capacity and more reliable operation.”

Milch called it “marvelous and fabulous” that Sanford is investing in upgrading the plant’s filtration systems.

“You have to give them credit for that,” she said.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com