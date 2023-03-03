Sanford teen facing assault charge after allegedly stabbing man in leg

SANFORD, Maine — A local man is facing assault charges following a stabbing Tuesday at a residence on Pinewood Drive.

Sanford police Major Matthew Gagne said officers responded to 16 Pinewood Drive at 5:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a 40-year-old man stabbed in the leg, Gagne said in a press statement. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable but serious condition.

Bryce Tippett, 18, of Sanford, was charged with elevated aggravated assault following a reported stabbing on Pinewood Drive.

Bryce Tippett, 18, of Sanford, was arrested at the scene and charged with elevated aggravated assault. The complaint filed against Tippett in York County Superior Court accused him of intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury to the victim with a dangerous weapon.

Gagne declined to provide details about the incident, stating it was still under investigation.

“There is no danger to the public at this time,” he said.

Tippett is being held without bail at the York County Jail in Alfred. A status conference for Tippett’s case will take place at York County Superior Court in Alfred on June 21.

When reached on Thursday, attorney Chris Nielsen, who is representing Tippett, said he did not have enough information at the time to comment on the case.

