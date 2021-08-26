Sanford woman accused of shooting estranged husband

Aug. 26—A Sanford woman is accused of shooting her estranged husband Tuesday after he argued with her boyfriend, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Courtney Lorine Clack, 31, of the 1600 block of Poplar Springs Church Road, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, a Sheriff's Office release said.

About 3:35 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting at the Poplar Springs Church Road residence and found Michael Sheron Clack, 36, with a superficial gunshot wound to his leg, the release said.

Clack was treated at the scene and refused further medical attention, the release said.

Courtney Clack was later arrested on Bay Tree Lane in Harnett County.

She was jailed Tuesday without bail.