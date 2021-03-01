Is Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Stock a Buy For 2021?

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 23.2% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell 2,000 Growth Index which returned 29.6% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, Wasatch highlighted a few stocks and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is one of them. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) operates as a biotechnology company. In the last three months, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock gained 17.0% and on February 26th it had a closing price of $11.49. Here is what Wasatch said:

"Another strong stock in the Fund was Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO). A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Sangamo specializes in the treatment and cure of single-gene disorders. The company’s stock price rose sharply in December after Sangamo released positive followup data from the Phase 1-2 study of its investigational gene therapy for patients with severe hemophilia A. In addition to gene therapy, Sangamo’s development pipeline also includes in-vivo gene editing and ex-vivo genome medicine."

Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending
Countries With Highest Medical Research Spending

Nestor Rizhniak/Shutterstock.com

In Q2 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock increased by about 5% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in Sangamo's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

