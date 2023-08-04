Sangamon CEO head named Innovate Springfield director

The University of Illinois Springfield has named a local non-profit executive to be the new director of Innovate Springfield, to lead the incubator as it prepares to move into the school's new Innovation Center in two years.

Ben Hage – who also goes by the name Nabih Elhajj – was named Innovate Springfield's new director Thursday, two weeks after the school appointed Robert Kerr to be executive director of the UIS Innovation Center, which is slated open its downtown headquarters in 2025.

Hage has spent the past eight years at iVenturED, Inc., the non-profit group behind the Sangamon CEO program, which helps local high school students learn about business and entrepreneurship, while allowing them to develop leadership skills through networking with local leaders.

More: Vincent Speranza, popular WWII veteran and hero, passes away at 98

The program has helped to develop more than 200 student-led businesses, such as the LRS Ice Rink at the Old State Capitol Plaza, which earned praise from local business group Downtown Springfield, Inc., which named it "Best Promotion" and "Best Collaborative Effort" at their annual dinner last year.

Before becoming Sangamon CEO's leader, Hage worked for more than two years as a founder or entrepreneur of a series of start-up projects, largely tied into the retail, robotics, education and marketing sectors. He has also served as a CX business analyst for Horace Mann.

Hage has a master's degree in public administration from UIS, along with a degree in sociology and criminal justice from Eureka College and a master's degree in business administration from Purdue University Global. Currently, he is completing his doctorate in higher education administration and foundations from Illinois State University.

In a statement, Hage said that he is appreciative of the faith Kerr and UIS chancellor Janet Gooch are showing in him by making him director of Innovate Springfield. He said he hopes the program can provide leadership for entrepreneurs working with the program as it prepares to make the move to the Innovation Center.

"Innovate Springfield will provide entrepreneurial thought leadership and action to our community of creatives, entrepreneurs and supporters," Hage said. "I look forward to working with our public universities, schools, businesses and community leaders, and I am very excited to be part of the launch of the downtown UIS Innovation Center."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: UIS names Sangamon CEO head as director of Innovate Springfield