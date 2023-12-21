Sangamon County Board OKs formation of tourism district for convention center expansion

An artist's rendering of what a potential expansion of the Bank of Springfield Center could look like.

The Sangamon County Board has approved the formation of a tourism district that could lead to an expansion of the Bank of Springfield Center.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday, 23-0, to form a 20-year tourism district, which allows local hotel owners to levy fees on each night spent in a hotel within the county. The Springfield Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority would use those fees for the convention center expansion.

SMEAA chairman and State Rep. Mike Coffey (R-Springfield), who supported an amended bill in the Illinois General Assembly allowing the county to go forward with the 20-year district, said that the next step will be with a market study that will determine whether or not Springfield could support an expansion of the BOS Center.

"What the feasibility study's going to say is, 'If you do an expanded convention center, what is the economic impact to the area?'" Coffey said. "'What's the economic impact to the city, the county (and) the hotel business in town?' It's also going to tell us what kind of facility is needed. Do we need a 50,000-square-foot facility? Do we need a 200,000-square-foot facility?"

Coffey said that the study will be completed by March and sent to a new seven-member tourism district board that will consist of four people appointed by the Springfield Hotel and Lodging Association, one person appointed by Sangamon County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, one person appointed by Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher and another person appointed by Coffey.

The board will evaluate the study's findings and determine whether to put funds towards an expansion through the new hotel fee. The fee would be up to 5%, Coffey said.

Work on the project could begin within eight months of the study, with a completion date expected in 2026 or 2027.

Coffey, Van Meter and SHLA president Darin Dame all agree that the county board vote Tuesday was a first step towards expansion, with the study being vital to the district and the project's future. Dame said that they had selected CSL Consulting of Burlington, Mass., to conduct the study.

"They have a large amount of experience in these types of things across the country," Dame said. "They're going to talk about the industry trends, the comparative facility analysis, what type of groups do we have, the market demand, the utilization analysis, the financials and cost, the economic impact, and the funding analysis.

That's what they'll report back on and present back to us. There's a wealth of things in there and that's the biggest thing that we want to find out, can we sustain a BOS Center expansion and if we do, what does that look like?"

Coffey said that the study will include a wide range of factors, including the impact that other improvements, like the continued upgrades to the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the new Scheels Sports Complex, will have on the community.

"If you put this in, what is it going to do to hotel occupancy?" Coffey said. "Right now, the hotel occupancy average is around 54%. We're hoping to get that up to around 75-85% with all the things that we have going on. If it does, it's going to generate significant cash flow (and) tax dollars back to the community."

Van Meter has worked to move the project forward because the county owns the land where the expansion would be, currently a parking lot for the Sangamon County Complex. He said there's enough goodwill on all sides to make a project work, but acknowledges the challenge.

"The challenge is going to be demonstrating that we can generate enough revenue to finance the expansion," Van Meter said. "That's going to be the task of this feasibility study to demonstrate whether that can be done or not."

Dame said that everything relating to the project depends on whether the seven-member board thinks that the city's hotels will get a good return on their investment if the expansion is built.

"It has to show that it's going to increase business for all the hotels, it's going to be good for the city and it's going to be worth the amount we're going to add onto our bills for our guests," Dame said.

