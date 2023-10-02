Sangamon County coroner expected to name teen who died in police shooting at juvenile center

The Sangamon County Coroner's office was expected to identify Monday afternoon the 17-year-old male killed in a confrontation with Springfield Police at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center Saturday evening.

An active shooter call went out around 7:45 p.m. for the facility located at 2201 S. Dirksen Pkwy.

SPD said a subject was armed and "had possibly shot an individual and was holding another hostage."

Officers encountered a teen at the entrance to the facility, where he was fired upon. After receiving medical assistance, he was taken by ambulance to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he later died.

A second person, who has not been identified, also suffered a gunshot wound and was treated and released.

SPD officers involved have been placed on restricted duty, per department policy.

Illinois State Police hasn't addressed follow-up questions including how the teen came into possession of the gun.

In a separate email, ISP spokeswoman Trooper Jayme Bufford said the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation is leading "an open and ongoing investigation into the use of force portion of this incident."

The ISP is expected to turn all reports over to the Sangamon County State's Attorney's office for "an independent review of the facts," Bufford said.

The juvenile facility operates under the county's probation and court services department and is administered by Kent Holsopple.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the facility was immediately placed on lockdown after the incident. Sheriff's deputies and correctional officers, including a K-9, did a sweep of the facility.

There were nine juveniles detained at the facility at the time of the incident, Campbell said.

The juvenile center shares space with Regional Office of Education #51. In January, the Springfield City Council signed off on the move of Helping Hands of Springfield, a 24/7, 365-day-a-year shelter, to the building around the New Year.

