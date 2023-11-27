Sangamon County Coroner identifies Kincaid woman who died in Friday night crash

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has identified the Kincaid woman who died Friday night following a two-vehicle crash on the Sangamon-Christian county line.

Toni Cleaton, 53, died Friday at 10:20 p.m. at HSHS St. John's Hospital after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash along Cardinal Hill Road at Illinois 104 near Pawnee. Coroner Jim Allmon said that an autopsy conducted Monday said that she died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

More: Sign up: These Springfield-area nonprofits are looking for volunteers this holiday season

According to Illinois State Police, Cleaton was traveling south just before 9:30 p.m. on Cardinal Hill Road in a GMC Terrain when she ran a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Illinois 104. The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash led to the closure of Illinois 104 for several hours Friday night to clear damage from the incident. The road was eventually reopened.

The coroner's office and ISP are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sangamon County Coroner identifies deceased in Friday night crash