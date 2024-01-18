Sangamon County coroner identifies man killed in Tuesday I-55 crash

The Sangamon County Coroner's Office has identified the Bloomington man killed in a crash Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate 55 near Clear Lake Avenue.

Coroner Jim Allmon said that Darrell Elkin, 73, was pronounced dead at 10 a.m. by emergency room staff at HSHS St. John's Hospital after he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 98 along I-55 south.

According to Illinois State Police, Elkin was driving a white 2015 Chevrolet truck when a 2022 Dodge Ram driven by a 24-year-old from Renton, Washington failed to reduce speed following a prior crash and hit his rear, sending Elkin off the roadway to the right. He then hit a silver 2008 Chevrolet truck driven by a 70-year-old from Sherman, sending that driver in the same path as Elkin's truck.

Allmon said that an autopsy conducted Wednesday showed that Elkin died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained during the collision. The driver of the Dodge Ram was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He and the 70-year-old were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

ISP and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Bloomington man killed in crash on I-55 identified by coroner