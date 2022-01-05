Sangamon County deputies investigate death of woman in Thayer residence

Police lights

Sangamon County sheriff's deputies discovered a dead woman inside a Thayer residence on Tuesday after being notified of a possible stabbing.

Sheriff Jack Campbell, in a release, said deputies were notified at 4:11 p.m. Deputies arriving at the residence in the 300 block of West Elm Street found the person.

Detectives were on the scene, Campbell said.

Thayer is south of Springfield on Illinois 4.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sangamon County IL deputies investigate death of woman in Thayer