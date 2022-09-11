Sangamon County Sheriff investigating deaths of two people on Southwind Road

Two people were found dead Sunday morning in a home in the 500 block of Southwind Road in Springfield.

A news release from the Sangamon County Sheriff's department confirmed the deaths but no causes were given.

A relative called police at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Crime scene tape surrounded the residence and nearby property, which is just southeast of Southwind Park.

Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon was en route to the scene.

This story will be updated.

