Sangamon County Sheriff's corrections officer fired, another placed on leave
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office has fired one corrections officer and placed another on administrative leave as misconduct charges are being investigated.
Sheriff Jack Campbell said Friday that a routine search required an investigation of the officers.
Campbell would not identify the officers nor divulge any other specifics but said the investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Two Sangamon County corrections officers removed from duty