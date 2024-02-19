Sanger man, 30, killed in a head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says. Two others injured

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that killed a man early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Highway 180, west of George Smith Road near Yokuts Valley around 5:30 a.m. after receiving an iPhone crash notification.

CHP Sgt. Christopher Swanberg said the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox was going eastbound on Highway 180 when he went into the westbound lane and went head-on with a Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Chevrolet — a 30-year-old from Sanger — was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people in the other vehicle were taken to Community Regional Medical Center for lacerations to their hands and one had a broken arm, Swanberg said.

Swanberg said the roadway is a straightaway.

Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor, Swanberg said

The collision is an ongoing investigation.