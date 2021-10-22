Sanger man, armed with knives, fatally shot by Denton County sheriff’s deputy

A Denton County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 35-year-old man who they say charged at deputies with two knives.

The deputies responded to a disturbance complaint near Chisum Road at 2:59 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Gregory Goodall, of Sanger, refused to drop the weapons and began moving toward the deputies.

One deputy fired his weapon. Goodall was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The Texas Rangers will investigate.