Sanger mayor arrested on domestic violence charges, booked into jail

Sanger police Wednesday morning arrested the city’s mayor in a domestic violence incident, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Eli Francisco Ontiveros, 44, was booked into Fresno County Jail.

The Sanger Police Department on Wednesday reported the incident happened Tuesday at a residence in the 2600 block of Mary Avenue in Sanger.

“When officers arrived they conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested Eli Ontiveros for felony domestic violence,” Lt. Josha Johnson said in a new release.

The sheriff’s office has taken over the investigation of charges to prevent an appearance of conflict of interest, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

