Sanger mayor asked to quit after domestic violence accusation. Others back him at meeting

Calls for resignation continued Thursday as Sanger Mayor Eli Ontiveros attended his first City Council meeting since being arrested and accused of domestic violence.

The 44-year-old first-term mayor was booked into Fresno County Jail after being arrested Dec. 22, but was released that afternoon on a $25,000 bond, according to police.

The alleged incident in question happened at Ontiveros’s Sanger home, but the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation to prevent any appearance of a conflict of interest, according to sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

During public comments Thursday, resident Vincent Wall said Ontiveros should resign, calling his arrest was an embarrassment that can’t be tolerated.

“People aren’t going to come to this city when the mayor is literally accused of domestic violence and was arrested for it,” he said.

At least two other people publicly called for the mayor to resign. Still others at the meeting expressed support for Ontiveros and due process for the mayor, who so far has not been convicted of any crime.

Ontiveros has denied any wrongdoing. A group of reporters spoke to Ontiveros as he walked toward a truck following his release from jail last month. He was asked a series of questions, including whether he was guilty of domestic abuse.

Ontiveros responded: “No, ma’am.” “There was an altercation at the house,” he said. “There was an incident. .... I got handcuffed. ... We’re going to get to the bottom of that.”

He has not addressed the incident publicly otherwise.

The accusations of domestic violence have already drawn other calls for him to resign from at least one elected official from Sanger. State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, a Democrat, released a statement the evening of the arrest.

“While we do not yet know the full details of this case, I am disheartened and disappointed, and call for Mayor Ontiveros to resign,” the statement said.

“The community stands ready to support Mrs. Ontiveros, and I pray for healing for her and her children during this difficult time.”

Information from Thursday’s meeting from Fresnoland Documenter Heather Halsey Martinez.