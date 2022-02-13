Sanger police investigate early-morning shooting. Here’s where they found the victim

Robert Kuwada

An early-morning shooting of a woman was under investigation Sunday by the Sanger Police Department.

Officers on patrol about 3 a.m. heard gunshots. When they searched the area, they found the woman on the ground in an alleyway near O and Eighth streets, according to Det. Agustin Villatoro.

The woman, who had been shot twice, was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital. She was in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

Sanger investigators had no suspect information to provide at this time.

