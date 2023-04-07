Sanger police officer indicted, accused of using excessive force in October traffic stop

A former Sanger police officer was indicted March 30 on official oppression and assault charges after he was accused of using excessive force in an October traffic stop, department officials wrote in a press release.

The officer, Sgt. Cole Thompson, was fired from the Sanger Police Department in December.

Just after midnight on Oct. 23, Sanger police received a call from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office about a vehicle disturbance, according to the release. When police arrived, they asked the driver to get out of the car and walk to the back of it.

The driver complied, but when they got to the back of the vehicle, Thompson used physical force and a taser to get the driver into handcuffs, police said.

Thompson filed a use-of-force report after the incident. After officials compared his report with video from body-worn and car cameras, they decided the incident needed further investigation. On Nov. 7, Thompson was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the result of the investigation.

Officials found Thompson had used excessive use of force and he was subsequently fired.