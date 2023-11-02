Sanger West student believed to responsible in shooting death of man, deputies say

A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday after he is accused of killing a 55-year-old man earlier this year in Fresno County.

Detectives did not identify the teen because of their age but said the 14-year old is a Sanger West High student with ties to a street gang.

On March 12, deputies responded to the intersection of Bethel and Jefferson avenues in Del Rey about a victim of a shooting. They found Ruben Ramirez of Parlier inside a vehicle and with a gunshot wound.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding homicide detectives determined Ramirez was shot minutes earlier in Del Rey.

