Sangertown Square Mall sets age restrictions after disorderly incident involving 50 juveniles

New Hartford police responded to an incident involving around 50 disorderly juveniles at the Sangertown Square Mall on Saturday evening, the police department said in a statement. Due to this incident, the mall is now implementing age restrictions, stipulating that any mall visitor under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The unsupervised youths were yelling and fighting with one another, causing a disturbance, police said.

Mall security attempted to address the situation and disperse the group, but needed to call in the police for backup, according to authorities. Once they arrived, the police were ultimately able to remove the youths causing the disturbance.

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and has resulted in one misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental administration against a 15-year-old female thus far. She was charged due to actions interfering with the police officer’s attempts to stop a fight, police said. Authorities noted that as the investigation progresses, additional charges are possible.

“The Sangertown Square Mall and the Town of New Hartford Police Department will not tolerate this conduct that interferes with the intended use of this facility,” police said in a statement.

Consultation between the police department and mall authorities led both groups to determine that the new age restrictions are necessary to avoid future disturbances and ensure that all visitors are using the mall for its intended purpose.

To this end, there will also be an enhanced police and security presence at the mall, police said.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Sangertown Square Mall sets age restrictions after disorderly incident