Sangfor Launches Managed Cloud Services for Your Personalization of Digital Infrastructure

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 October 2021 - Managed cloud services are proven to provide the best digital infrastructure and platform, while allowing IT administrators to focus on revenue-generating needs. Sangfor is proud to announce the launch of the much-awaited Sangfor Managed Cloud Services at the upcoming Sangfor EPIC 2021, putting professionally managed and protected cloud services within reach of every enterprise.

Sangfor Managed Cloud Services (MCS) means more personalization for both regional businesses and global enterprises. MCS provides the convenience and flexibility of public cloud, and security, control and service of private cloud.

Sangfor MCS offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS). Customers choose to have their own dedicated cloud host, storage and networking, or choose private cloud, data and recovery services, or all of the above.

Sangfor works closely with local partners across APAC, EMEA and Americas to deliver end-to-end, 24/7 managed services, simplifying and safeguarding customer’s digital transformation journey.

Sangfor MCS is available at over 100 globally distributed datacenter sites and comes packed with powerful built-in security capabilities. Businesses love the easy emphasis on local and even international compliance standards. Sangfor also works closely with partner through a convenient partner portal for the ultimate professional services.

Sangfor MCS Has Developed Unique Solutions Including:

  • Elastic Compute & Storage

  • Dedicated Compute-as-a-Service

  • Private Cloud & Container-as-a-Service

  • Management of critical applications and data

  • Disaster recovery and Backup-as-a-Service

  • Host services for on-premises HCI-based infrastructure

  • Managed Security Services (MDR)

The TCO of Sangfor MCS is 30% less than public cloud and is the solution of choice for enabling a hybrid cloud strategy with increased security and flexibility. Its cloud native security capabilities are designed to reduce overall investment on network security solutions and manpower, achieving security goals of MTTR within 5 minutes and at least 35% saving of security TCO.

Sangfor MCS Partners are located across China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Italy and other regions around the world, hosting over 1,000 enterprise-level data centers for customers.

Sangfor Managed Cloud Services is truly a trust-worthy and worry-free decision. Join Sangfor EPIC 2021 to learn more about Managed Cloud Services, and Sangfor’s broad range of cloud and network security solutions. Special thanks to our Sponsors INTEL and SUNDRAY for making Sangfor EPIC 2021 possible.



