Sanibel causeway reopens to residents weeks ahead of schedule
Sanibel Island residents began crossing the causeway for the first time since Hurricane Ian damaged the only road onto the island on Sept. 29.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that access to Sanibel Island has been restored for all vehicular traffic after Hurricane Ian wiped out several sections of the Sanibel Causeway, making it impassable.
“These repairs, while temporary, are really going to help get the residents of this island back on track. They will be able to go and be at their property.”
The causeway washed out by Hurricane Ian that links Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland reopened with temporary repairs on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.
The Sanibel Causeway opened to civilian traffic on Wednesday, three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwestern coast.
