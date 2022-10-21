Sanibel causeway reopens to residents weeks ahead of schedule

Good Morning America

Many pediatric hospitals across the country are experiencing a surge in patients, and one of the main reasons, experts say, is an increase in cases of the respiratory virus known as RSV. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can become serious, especially for infants. RSV infections are the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.